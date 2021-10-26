Advertisement

Nebraska Volleyball: Time set for Nov. 6 match at Ohio State

(KSNB)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team’s Saturday, Nov. 6 match at Ohio State has been set for a 6 p.m. CT start time.

The contest will be streamed on Big Ten Network+ from the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio, and heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

The Huskers, who lead the Big Ten at 10-0 in conference play, have two top-15 matchups this week, facing No. 3 Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and No. 11 Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-alarm house fire near 49th & Randolph Sts
LFR responds to Sunday night house fire
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 8900 block of Trader Court in far...
UPDATE: House struck by lightning, catches fire in northeast Lincoln
LLCHD reports one more death from COVID-19
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Lancaster...
National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for Lancaster County

Latest News

vb
Huskers look ahead to showdown with #3 Wisconsin
Wahoo outside hitter Mya Larson is the school's all-time kills leader.
HS Volleyball Subdistricts: Highlights & Scores (Mon, Oct. 25)
HS Volleyball Subdistricts (Mon, Oct. 25)
HS Volleyball Subdistricts (Mon, Oct. 25)
Monday Mash-Up (Oct. 25)
Monday Mash-Up (Oct. 25)