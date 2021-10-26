Advertisement

Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Florida police say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex. His body was found two days later in some bushes near the building.

Investigators say he was lured to the scene by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

The suspects are charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 8900 block of Trader Court in far...
UPDATE: House struck by lightning, catches fire in northeast Lincoln
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Lancaster...
National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Warning for Lancaster County
2-alarm house fire near 49th & Randolph Sts
LFR responds to Sunday night house fire
Good Life Halfsy
UPDATE: Good Life Halfsy called off due to weather; virtual race to replace event
Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud

Latest News

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others
Child Advocacy Center unveils $5.2M expansion to building, partnerships
Child Advocacy Center unveils $5.2M expansion to building, partnerships
Bon Iver announced their return to the road on Monday with a 23-date US tour, and one of their...
Bon Iver coming to Pinewood Bowl Theater June 18