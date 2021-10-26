Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that 130 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 40,876. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 307.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 86 with 53 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 33 from other communities (9 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: elevated yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is has been extended through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, November 24 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 203,136

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 193,178

Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 75%

The Health Department will now focus on getting 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County fully vaccinated. There are around 319,000 residents in the county and currently just over 60 percent are fully vaccinated. Those who are experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are people who are unvaccinated. Ensuring that residents have ongoing opportunities to receive COVID-19 remains a priority. The Health Department will continue to work with community partners to host clinics that are accessible, convenient and close to home.

Vaccinations: The delta variant is circulating at high levels in Lancaster County and continues to impact the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Wednesday, October 27, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses, Pfizer booster doses for age 65 and older

Friday, October 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses, Pfizer booster doses for age 65 and older

Booster doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD plans to offer Moderna booster dose clinics beginning the week of October 25 through 29. Clinic dates are being determined and LLCHD will provide additional details in the near future.

CDC Pfizer and Moderna booster recommendations:

Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are currently approved at six months after a second dose for the following groups:

People age 65 and older and residents in long-term care facilities

People ages 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19

People who work or live in settings where they have increased exposure to COVID-19

The Health Department currently provides Pfizer booster doses and will start offering Moderna booster doses at some of its booster dose clinics. The Health Department will provide more information on Moderna booster clinics soon.

CDC Johnson & Johnson booster recommendation:

Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are now recommended two or more months after the initial dose. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.

CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

LLCHD will contact eligible Moderna and J&J vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments. The Health Department is using an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. So far, more than 10,000 people have received Pfizer booster doses at LLCHD and partner clinics.

Several local pharmacies also provide booster doses to all ages and groups that are eligible, and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

