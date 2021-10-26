Wednesday Forecast: More windy, wet weather into Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next 24 to 36 hours looks to be wet and windy across central and eastern Nebraska. Past this unsettled stretch of weather we do see some nicer weather on the horizon towards the weekend, but we also see the potential for much cooler weather into early next week with the POTENTIAL for some light snow across parts of the area.

As we head into Tuesday evening, thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of western Nebraska as a vigorous upper level trough begins to barrel through the area. At the surface, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across western Nebraska with that activity then forecast to slide east through central and into eastern Nebraska as we head through the overnight hours and into the day on Wednesday. Off and on showers with isolated thunderstorms are then forecast for most of the day on Wednesday with rain showers lingering into early Thursday morning before we finally see some clearing and see some dry weather across the area.

Clouds, rain, and thunderstorms are expected to roll across the state through most of the day on Wednesday. (KOLN)

As this system moves through, some isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible along with some areas of heavy rain across central and eastern Nebraska. The SPC has outlined central and eastern Nebraska under a marginal risk for severe weather with a slight risk across parts of south central Nebraska and into northern Kansas. The main threats if we do see a few stronger storms tonight would be hail up to 1″ in diameter with 60 MPH wind gusts and areas of locally heavy rain.

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across central and eastern Nebraska into Tuesday night. (KOLN)

After already receiving some very heavy rain on Sunday, there will be the potential for some flooding or flash flooding into the day on Wednesday with already saturated soils. We have had a few days to dry things out, but with the potential for another 1″ to 2″ of rainfall across the area, we could very quickly see areas of flooding, especially for those areas that were already hit hard a few days ago. It appears that the heaviest rainfall is most likely across the eastern quarter of the state and further east into Iowa and Missouri. Into central and western Nebraska, rainfall amounts could still potentially reach up to around 1″, though generally speaking we should see amounts between 0.25″ to 0.75″ for most.

Areas of heavy rain will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday with 1" to 2" of rain possible across parts of central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Wind will continue to be an issue into Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday as this strong system barrels across the region. Winds are expected to swing around to the north and northwest for most of the state tonight with gusts between 40 and 60 MPH possible across the state - the strongest of which should stay across western and southwestern Nebraska where High Wind Warnings are currently in place. Into the day on Wednesday, the strong northwest winds will continue with sustained winds of 15 to 30 MPH and gusts up to 40 MPH or more for central and eastern Nebraska. Slightly weaker winds are expected into Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, but we could still see northerly winds gust up to 30 MPH by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures won’t move much through the day on Wednesday for eastern Nebraska as morning lows will generally sit in the upper 40s to low 50s. Colder weather is expected as you head west with morning lows falling into the mid to upper 30s into the Panhandle and across the Sandhills.

Lows into Wednesday morning will range from the mid 30s to mid 50s. (KOLN)

With thick clouds, rain, and blustery winds, “high” temperatures on Wednesday may only be a few degrees above our morning lows with most of the state reaching the mid 50s. Thanks to the blustery and wet conditions, it will likely feel much cooler. Overall, with clouds, rain, isolated thunderstorms, wind, drizzle, and reduced visibility, it will be a raw fall day and one that is better spent indoors with a warm blanket and a good book.

Look for highs in the low 50s to low 60s on Wednesday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps the windy weather around on Thursday, though we should begin to dry out with perhaps a few lingering light rain showers into the morning with clearing skies into Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will stay a few degrees below average with an afternoon high again in the mid 50s for Lincoln. We reach the upper 50s with sunshine on Friday, though our winds may stay a bit breezy. Saturday is the pick day of the next week and just in time as the Huskers host Purdue at 2:30 PM on Saturday. We should see mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures into the mid 60s. A strong cold front is then poised to swing through the state bringing in much cooler conditions for Halloween on Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s across the state. Sunday night into Monday also holds the potential for some light precipitation across the area - which could come in the form of some light rain or perhaps some very light snow. Look for highs into early next to only reach the upper 40s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

Rain and windy conditions are expected through Wednesday with more windy weather on Thursday. We should stay dry with both above and below average temperatures by the weekend. (KOLN)

