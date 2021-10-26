Windy and cool on Tuesday with rain and thunderstorms late

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A powerful storm system will move out of the Rockies late Tuesday afternoon, which will trigger numerous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible this evening and possibly into the overnight hours. Occasional showers and t’storms will continue on Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy skies, windy and cool in the Lincoln area on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s but, a brisk south-southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will be possible throughout the day. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Cool temperatures expected across most of Nebraska with a brisk southeast wind. (1011 Weather)

Severe weather will be possible this evening and into the overnight hours. The best chance for severe weather will be in south central Nebraska. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible in the Lincoln area tonight. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. However, a few isolated tornadoes will be possible in south central Nebraska.

Severe weather will be possible late this afternoon and Tuesday night, especially in south central Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Showers and thunderstorms likely tonight with lows in the lower 50s and a south-southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Mild overnight temperatures expected in central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Occasional showers and t’storms will continue on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Easterly wind 10 to 15 mph will become northerly in the afternoon and increase with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs will mainly be in the 50s Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Heaviest rainfall is expected in eastern Nebraska with a few locations seeing up to 2 inches of rain. The Lincoln area has a good chance of picking up an inch to an inch and a half of rain.

Rainfall potential Tuesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Heaviest rainfall is expected in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Windy and cool conditions expected on Thursday. Not as windy on Friday and seasonal.

Saturday looks to be a very nice day with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Halloween will be colder but, still looking mainly dry. Colder weather moves in as we head into November.

Windy conditions and cool temperatures through Thursday. Saturday looks great, colder for Halloween. (1011 Weather)

