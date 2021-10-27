Former Husker wide receiver JD Spielman retires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman, who transfer to TCU, announced Tuesday that he is retiring. The decision was due to lingering injuries throughout his career.

Spielman playing four games in 2021 for TCU in which he finished with eight catches for 125 yards.

He spent three years at Nebraska totaling 170 catches for 2,546 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Big Red.

