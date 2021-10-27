Advertisement

Former Husker wide receiver JD Spielman retires

By Eddie Messel
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman, who transfer to TCU, announced Tuesday that he is retiring. The decision was due to lingering injuries throughout his career.

Spielman playing four games in 2021 for TCU in which he finished with eight catches for 125 yards.

He spent three years at Nebraska totaling 170 catches for 2,546 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Big Red.

