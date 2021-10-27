HS Volleyball Subdistricts: Highlights & Scores (Tue, Oct. 26)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2021 NSAA volleyball post-season began on Monday. Listed below are scores from across the state from Tuesday October 26.

Class A

District A-1

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-11, 25-5

District A-2

Millard North def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-5, 25-5, 25-9

District A-3

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-9, 25-11

Norfolk def. Grand Island, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25

District A-4

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East, 25-5, 25-12, 25-14

Millard South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17

District A-5

Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Gretna def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-15

District A-6

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12

District A-7

Fremont def. Kearney, 25-18, 27-25, 25-11

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-16, 25-3

Class B

District B-2

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bennington, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17

District B-3

Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-6, 25-14, 25-9

District B-4

Schuyler def. South Sioux City, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11

District B-5

Seward def. Beatrice

York def. Crete, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15

District B-6

Adams Central def. Aurora, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18

Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-12, 25-16

District B-7

Holdrege def. McCook, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21

District B-8

Sidney def. Gering, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-12

Class C1

Sub-district C1-1

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21

Sub-district C1-2

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9

Sub-district C1-3

Fairbury def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

Sub-district C1-4

Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23

Sub-district C1-5

Bishop Neumann def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

Sub-district C1-6

North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 21-25, 25-12, 27-25, 22-25, 15-9

Sub-district C1-8

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

Sub-district C1-9

Grand Island Central Catholic def. St. Paul, 24-26, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13

Sub-district C1-10

Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 16-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13

Class C2

Sub-district C2-1

Yutan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17

Sub-district C2-5

Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19

Sub-district C2-9

Burwell def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

Sub-district C2-10

Amherst def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18

Class D1

Sub-district D1-1

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15

Sub-district D1-2

Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18

Sub-district D1-4

Heartland def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20

Sub-district D1-5

Nebraska Christian def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22

Sub-district D1-7

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wausa, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 16-14

Sub-district D1-10

Central Valley def. Pleasanton, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20

Sub-district D1-11

Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23

Sub-district D1-12

Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-20, 26-24, 25-16

Class D2

Sub-district D2-2

Exeter/Milligan def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15

Sub-district D2-3

High Plains Community def. Osceola, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Sub-district D2-4

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14

Sub-district D2-6

Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 17-25, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 15-9

Sub-district D2-7

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 11-25, 25-17, 25-20

Sub-district D2-8

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20

