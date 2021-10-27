Advertisement

LPD: Car damaged by gunfire

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking into a case where a car was damaged by gunfire.

Wednesday morning, just after 7 a.m., police were called to an area of S 48th and Hillside Streets on a report of gunshots heard.

LPD said officers responded and found evidence that a firearm had been discharged and a vehicle was damaged.

Officers searched the area for additional damage and possible victims but LPD said nothing has been found at this time.

Police canvassed the neighborhood, processed the scene for evidence and are working to obtain surveillance video.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

