LSO: Michigan man arrested in Lincoln with missing teen and drugs in vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Michigan man who they said had a missing teen along with methamphetamine, ecstasy, among other drugs and a stolen gun in his vehicle.

Tuesday afternoon, around 2:39 p.m., a deputy with the task force stopped a 2020 white GMC terrain at NW 48th and W O Streets for a signal violation that happened on the interstate, according to Sheriff Terry Wagner.

Sheriff Wagner said there was a passenger in the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Wyoming, Michigan, who was a wanted and endangered missing juvenile.

LSO did a probable search of the vehicle where deputies found the following items:

16 fluid ounces of codeine syrup

3 pounds of marijuana

3 pounds of methamphetamine

1.7 pounds of ecstasy

199 THC vape cartridges

364 Xanax bars

28,600 milligrams of THC edibles

Stole glock 9 millimeter handgun

$1,141 in cash

LSO said deputies arrested the driver, Austin Tenbrink of Grandville, Michigan.

Tenbrink is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of money while violating a drug law, among other charges.

Sheriff Wagner said the 16-year-old was lodged at the Youth Attention Center and was cited for possession of a firearm while violating a drug law, as well as drug violations.

LSO said Tenbrink and the teenager are not related.

