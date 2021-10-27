Advertisement

LSO: Michigan man arrested in Lincoln with missing teen and drugs in vehicle

Austin Tenbrink
Austin Tenbrink(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Michigan man who they said had a missing teen along with methamphetamine, ecstasy, among other drugs and a stolen gun in his vehicle.

Tuesday afternoon, around 2:39 p.m., a deputy with the task force stopped a 2020 white GMC terrain at NW 48th and W O Streets for a signal violation that happened on the interstate, according to Sheriff Terry Wagner.

Sheriff Wagner said there was a passenger in the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Wyoming, Michigan, who was a wanted and endangered missing juvenile.

LSO did a probable search of the vehicle where deputies found the following items:

  • 16 fluid ounces of codeine syrup
  • 3 pounds of marijuana
  • 3 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 1.7 pounds of ecstasy
  • 199 THC vape cartridges
  • 364 Xanax bars
  • 28,600 milligrams of THC edibles
  • Stole glock 9 millimeter handgun
  • $1,141 in cash

LSO said deputies arrested the driver, Austin Tenbrink of Grandville, Michigan.

Tenbrink is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of money while violating a drug law, among other charges.

Sheriff Wagner said the 16-year-old was lodged at the Youth Attention Center and was cited for possession of a firearm while violating a drug law, as well as drug violations.

LSO said Tenbrink and the teenager are not related.

