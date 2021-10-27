Advertisement

Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over, Woody!

Buzz Lightyear gets the spotlight in the next big Pixar film.

Disney and Pixar released the teaser trailer for “Lightyear” Wednesday.

The animated film tells the origin story of the iconic character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

This is before he became toy.

Chris Evans will take over voicing Buzz Lightyear from actor Tim Allen.

The movie is set to be released on June 17 of next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Directed Health Measure, with mask requirement, has been extended through Nov. 24.
DHM extended through Nov. 24
Lincoln’s largest office building sells
Consumers get wakeup call when 3G service goes out
Jason Densberger
LPD: Man has knives & meth in truck during traffic stop in northeast Lincoln
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Latest News

State medical board documents say Dr. Rebecca Darsey is facing 31 counts of animal cruelty and...
Doctor accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer
With the first hurdle cleared on the path toward authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children...
Time to talk to kids about COVID-19 vaccine, experts say
With the first hurdle cleared on the path toward authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children...
Time to talk to kids about COVID-19 vaccine, experts say
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas
State medical board documents say Dr. Rebecca Darsey is facing 31 counts of animal cruelty and...
Doctor accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer