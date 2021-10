LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Elli Dahl broke records in last weeks NSAA Cross Country State Championships.

Dahl clocked in a final time of 17:58.93 to earn her second Class A girls’ individual title. The previous record was 18:11 and Dahl’s personal best prior to Friday was 18:04.

