Thursday Forecast: The rain moves away...but gusty winds “rule the day”...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - North-northwest winds of 25-to-45 mph will replace rain for much of the region on Thursday.

A slow-moving storm system responsible for widespread rain across the area will continue to provide precipitation to the eastern-third of Nebraska Wednesday night. As this low-pressure area pushes off to our east on Thursday...clouds are expected to decrease from west-to-east through the day as strong north-northwest winds build in behind the departing weather-maker.

High temperatures on Thursday will be seasonably cool...mainly mid 50s-to-low 60s...but the blustery conditions will make it feel much cooler.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday

High temperatures on Friday will improve a bit with more sunshine and less wind...look for highs in the upper 50s-to-upper 60s.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday

Our latest 7-Day shows indicates the first-half of the upcoming weekend may well be the nicest day of the next seven...and not just because it’s Saturday ! Mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures will need to be enjoyed...as much chillier weather is on tap just beyond. High temperatures on Halloween Sunday will drop noticeably back down into the 40s...but the day...and more importantly the evening...still looks dry for most of us. Just make sure that your little “trick-r-treaters” are dressed appropriately. It looks like highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s-to-lower 30s will stick around through the middle of next. Precipitation chances over the next seven days appear to be small...but with the expected cool down...any moisture that does develop at night or in the early morning could include some snowflakes...there...I said it...stay tuned.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

