Trumbull girl missing

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is conducting a missing person's investigation for a...
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is conducting a missing person's investigation for a 16-year-old, Keomi. L. Oleana, from Trumbull.(Clay County Emergency Management)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TRUMBULL, Neb. (KSNB) - A 16-year-old Trumbull girl is missing and local authorities are asking for help to find her.

The Clay County Emergency Management office says Keomi Oleana went missing overnight Tuesday or Wednesday morning. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with hazel eyes, brown hair and weighs about 235 lbs. Her family believes that she had been in contact with unknown men in the region having what are referred to as “candid discussions” on social media. The girl’s family believes that one of these men arranged for her to leave home.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office has begun a missing persons investigation to find Oleana. Late Wednesday afternoon Clay County authorities had information that the girl might be in Adams, Buffalo, Hall or Seward counties.

Those with information about Oleana are asked to call 911.

