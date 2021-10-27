Trump endorses Herbster for Nebraska governor

(WOWT) - A candidate for Nebraska’s next governor has the backing and support of a former president.

Charles Herbster announced his run for governor in April with former campaign manager and adviser Kellyanne Conway in attendance at the Fremont event.

Former President Trump released a statement Tuesday night and said, “Charles W. Herbster has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

“Charles W. Herbster has been a tremendous supporter of America First and Make America Great Again, right from the beginning. He is running for Governor of the Great State of Nebraska and will do a fantastic job. A proud native of Nebraska, Charles is an extraordinarily successful businessman who will fight for our Farmers and Ranchers, support our Military and Vets, and protect and defend your under siege Second Amendment rights. With a Looney Tune Senator like Little Ben Sasse representing the wonderful people of Nebraska, it is particularly important that a great Governor (Pete Ricketts has been terrific!) be elected to help fortify the state. Charles W. Herbster has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Herbster’s former running mate, Theresa Thibodeau, a former Nebraska state lawmaker and Douglas County Republican Party leader, recently told 6 News that she was planning to run for the state’s top office after dropping out of his campaign in July.

Current State Sen. Carol Blood also announced her intention to run last month, making her the first Democratic candidate to enter the race.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has previously endorsed NU Regent Jim Pillen for the race for his replacement when he terms out, responded to Tuesday’s endorsement from the former president, releasing the following statement:

“I have been a champion of President Trump’s conservative leadership and his America First agenda. While I agree with President Trump on many things, I strongly disagree that Charles Herbster is qualified to be our next governor — from his choice to headquarter his business in Missouri to his support of tax policy that would tax medical services, prescriptions, and food, as well as more than doubling our sale tax. Nebraska deserves better.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.