Advertisement

Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.(szsharonsz // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate! As if you needed an excuse, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate is made from roasted and ground cacao pods that can be liquid, solid or paste. The pods can stand on their own or act as a flavoring agent.

According to history.com, mankind’s love of chocolate stretches back more than five millennia.

You can enjoy the day by having some chocolate chip cookies, candy or you could relish a chocolate dessert.

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Tenbrink
LSO: Michigan man arrested in Lincoln with missing teen and drugs in vehicle
Lincoln’s largest office building sells
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
Port-a-potties were seen outside the Nebraska State Penitentiary Wednesday afternoon after...
Nebraska state penitentiary water shut-off a symptom of aging corrections facilities
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Lincoln has two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Environmentalists continue push for aggressive climate investment
Environmentalists continue push for aggressive climate investment
FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
Assange lawyer dismisses US promises over extradition
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden at Capitol to pitch $1.75T agenda, unite Democrats