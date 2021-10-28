Advertisement

COVID outbreak at The Lexington

The Lexington Assisted Living Center
The Lexington Assisted Living Center
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lexington Assisted Living Center in Lincoln is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Administrator Candy Herzog said they haven’t seen any COVID-19 cases in the facility for the last 10 months, until now.

Herzog said nearly 100 percent of The Lexington’s residents and team members are vaccinated, however “this virus continues to prove itself to be the greatest global public health challenge ever presented, especially in congregate settings such as ours.”

Because of the new COVID-19 cases, visitors are not allowed at The Lexington at this time.

The Lexington says it’s been keeping residents and families updated and are communicating with local and state health officials.

Herzog added that team members wear masks 100 percent of the time, and residents wear masks except when they are alone in their apartments.

The Lexington

