Doctors, licensed therapists in Lincoln give warning signs of seasonal depression

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonal affective disorder, also known as seasonal depression, affects nearly 10,000,000 Americans.

It’s four times more common in women than men but can hit anyone at any time, especially during the fall and winter seasons.

Professionals said this change in weather can make seasonal depression sink in, but people shouldn’t ignore it. Experts said to seek out and get the help you may need.

“It doesn’t discriminate across age or race or gender or sexual orientation or anything. Everyone can deal with it,” said licensed therapist with Parallels Counseling, Rachel Denney, PLMHP, NCC, CPC.

Nearly five percent of Americans deal with seasonal depression. Doctors said it can last for 40% of the year.

“When the weather is darker or not as sunny, sometimes it happens because we can’t get outside as much. We don’t get exposed to the outdoors, we’re not as active,” said Dr. Stacy Waldron, Licensed Psychologist with Bryan Health.

So, what should you do?

“The best thing to do is to reach out, to tell somebody else that you’re having these feelings or that you’re having negative thoughts so that you can have somebody else to bounce ideas off of. You can have somebody to help validate what you’re feeling and going through,” said Denney.

The holiday season is also quickly approaching, and for people grieving loved ones, the next few months may be hard to get through.

“This person is still emotionally with me. So, how can I keep this in a positive light? A lot of times, when we are working in therapy, we will take them to those more positive places,” said Dr. Waldron.

Places like Parallels Counseling offer in-person therapy sessions. Bryan Health also has the option for a free, anonymous mental health screening.

