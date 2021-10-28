Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Breezy sunshine to cap off the week...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Plenty of sunshine...a bit of a northerly breeze...and seasonal temperatures expected on Friday...

High pressure will replace the slow-moving storm system that dominated the middle of our work week...and give us a couple of pleasant days before weather conditions turn much colder as we head into the second-half of the upcoming weekend and into next week.

Lows Friday morning are expected to be in the upper 20s-to-upper 30s across the region.

Friday Morning Lows
Friday Morning Lows(KOLN)

High temperatures on Friday should return to the upper 50s-to-upper 60s across most of the state...with mostly sunny skies and north-northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph at times.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

Seasonably cool readings to start the day on Saturday...with readings from around 30° to 40° likely for the bulk of the coverage area.

Saturday Morning Lows
Saturday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Afternoon highs on Saturday might be the warmest we will see for quite a while...with plenty of sun and a westerly breeze look for temperatures in the low 60s-to-low 70s for 10-11 Country.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

A strong cold front sweeping across the state Saturday afternoon and Saturday night will bring noticeably chillier readings to the region for Halloween Sunday...and that colder air will continue to filter into the Central Plains throughout much of next week. Small precipitation chances will accompany the “Big Chill”...so it’s possible we could see some light rain or some light snow from later Sunday night and into early next week...stay tuned for any forecast updates as we get closer to the upcoming weekend. The coldest air of the season so far is heading our way...so do your best to get ready.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Tenbrink
LSO: Michigan man arrested in Lincoln with missing teen and drugs in vehicle
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
Lincoln’s largest office building sells
Port-a-potties were seen outside the Nebraska State Penitentiary Wednesday afternoon after...
Nebraska state penitentiary water shut-off a symptom of aging corrections facilities
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Lincoln has two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Wind Advisory until 7 PM Thursday for parts of eastern Nebraska. Wind gusts up to 45 mph...
Thursday Forecast: Windy and cool
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
7-Day Outlook
Thursday Forecast: The rain moves away...but gusty winds “rule the day”...
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast