Friday Forecast: Breezy sunshine to cap off the week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Plenty of sunshine...a bit of a northerly breeze...and seasonal temperatures expected on Friday...

High pressure will replace the slow-moving storm system that dominated the middle of our work week...and give us a couple of pleasant days before weather conditions turn much colder as we head into the second-half of the upcoming weekend and into next week.

Lows Friday morning are expected to be in the upper 20s-to-upper 30s across the region.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

High temperatures on Friday should return to the upper 50s-to-upper 60s across most of the state...with mostly sunny skies and north-northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph at times.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Seasonably cool readings to start the day on Saturday...with readings from around 30° to 40° likely for the bulk of the coverage area.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Afternoon highs on Saturday might be the warmest we will see for quite a while...with plenty of sun and a westerly breeze look for temperatures in the low 60s-to-low 70s for 10-11 Country.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

A strong cold front sweeping across the state Saturday afternoon and Saturday night will bring noticeably chillier readings to the region for Halloween Sunday...and that colder air will continue to filter into the Central Plains throughout much of next week. Small precipitation chances will accompany the “Big Chill”...so it’s possible we could see some light rain or some light snow from later Sunday night and into early next week...stay tuned for any forecast updates as we get closer to the upcoming weekend. The coldest air of the season so far is heading our way...so do your best to get ready.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

