Huskers swept by Wisconsin, winning streak snapped

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s 10-match winning streak was snapped on Wednesday with a straight-sets loss to 3rd-ranked Wisconsin. The Badgers put pressure on #6 Nebraska, despite a spirited crowd at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Anna Smrek recorded a match-high 12 kills with a .647 hitting percentage. All-American Dana Rettke added 11 kills for the Badgers, who improved its record to 18-1.

The Huskers had three players finish with 9 kills - Madi Kubik, Lauren Stivrins, and Lindsay Krause. The Huskers hit just .148 against Wisconsin and did not record an ace.

