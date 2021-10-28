Inmate missing from Lincoln community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Austin Risor did not return from his work assignment Thursday morning. For a while, staff were able to monitor his location through the electronic monitoring device he was wearing. Once in the area of N 33rd and Superior Street, he removed the device, which was recovered by staff.

Risor started his sentence on September 16, 2016. He was sentenced to 10 to 11 years for numerous charges out of Madison County including drug offenses, motor vehicle violations, theft, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and public indecency. Risor has a tentative release date of February 25, 2022.

Risor is a 27-year-old white man, 6 feet tall, 260 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.