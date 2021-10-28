Kids five and older could soon be eligible for Pfizer vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Soon, children across the county may be able to receive and extra layer of protection against COVID-19, as the Delta variant seems to be targeting kids.

This week the Food and Drug Administration Vaccine Advisory Committee endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages five through 11. Currently, only children 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

In order to be fully approved, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has to review the vaccine for pediatric use.

According to the FDA, children will receive a smaller dose of the vaccine, about one-third of the adult dosage. The FDA also said the smaller dose is 90% effective in preventing asymptomatic infection of children.

Doctor Renuga Vivekanandan, Division Chief of Infectious Disease at CHI and Creighton, looks at the vaccine from the perspective of a mother and a physician.

Vivekanandan said in both roles it’s important to her that children get vaccinated.

“The number of kids getting infected is really high, so the vaccine is going to be very important,” Vivekanandan said. “Kids who get COVID-19 also have really severe infections and complications along COVID.”

Vivekanandan’s seven-year-old daughter is enrolled in a children’s vaccine trial for Moderna. Overall, Vivekanandan said her daughter had mild symptoms that consisted of a sore arm and low-grade fever.

The doctor also reminded parents that we are in the midst of flu season and urged parents to get their child the flu shot in addition to the COVID vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine for children five and older could be approved as early as next week by the CDC.

