Lancaster Co. Sheriff announces he’s running for re-election

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner running for 8th term.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner running for 8th term.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner announced Thursday that he’s running for re-election, but for the last time.

Wagner is the second longest serving sheriff in Lancaster County. He has led the sheriff’s office for 26 years, having first been elected in 1994.

Wagner was re-elected unopposed in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Wagner’s goals for the next term are the same ones he had when running for re-election in 2018: “ensure the citizens of Lancaster County get the most efficient law enforcement services for their tax dollars through the use of modern technology; working to get laws passed that help us keep citizens safe; making sure all deputies receive the training necessary to increase their effectiveness.”

