Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon announces re-election campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon announced Thursday that he’s running for re-election.

Condon has worked in the county attorney’s office for 32 years with the last five as County Attorney. He said he believes the role of County Attorney is critical in keeping the county safe, which is why he is running for re-election.

“We are at a crossroads in our country when it comes to law enforcement,” Condon said. “Across the country we see police departments under attack with attempts to de-fund or handcuff law enforcement. We are seeing cities where county attorneys simply are not charging criminals who steal less than $950 worth of goods and merchandise with a crime. We are seeing certain districts where they are banning cash bail for individuals arrested and charged with a crime. This is the wrong direction for law enforcement to be headed. We cannot let Lancaster County go down that road.

During his press conference Thursday, Condon talked about the benefits of the diversion programs his office has created.

“Our office has made great strides by creating diversion programs for those arrested for various non-violent offenses. Diversion programs save taxpayer dollars by not paying for incarcerations, and by unclogging our courts with fewer trials. Diversion programs also allow a person accused of a crime to get the help they need to deal with an addiction, while letting them continue to work in their current job and stay in a family environment that helps with their rehabilitation. This keeps them viable and contributing members of society.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.