LPD: Man arrested for firing gun at car in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe fired a gun at a woman’s car while she was driving last year.

On Sept. 18, 2020, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 27th and South Streets on a disturbance involving weapons.

LPD said when officers got there, they spoke with a 20-year-old woman who explained that while she was driving southbound on S 27th Street from E Street, another car pulled up beside her.

According to police, the woman said she saw a dark object pointed out the window and then heard gun shots.

LPD said responding officers saw several bullet holes in the victim’s white 2004 Cadillac Escalade which caused $5,000 in damage.

Officers processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

Investigators determined that 31-year-old Claytavius Wiley was responsible for firing a gun at the woman’s vehicle. LPD said this incident was related to previous disturbance and that the woman and Wiley had known each other.

LPD said Wiley was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Tuesday this week, just before 4 p.m., Wiley was contacted at the Lancaster County Jail where he was incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Wiley was arrested for discharging a firearm at a vehicle, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

