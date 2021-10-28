Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested for firing gun at car in 2020

Claytavius Wiley
Claytavius Wiley(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe fired a gun at a woman’s car while she was driving last year.

On Sept. 18, 2020, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 27th and South Streets on a disturbance involving weapons.

More: LPD investigating shots fired into car

LPD said when officers got there, they spoke with a 20-year-old woman who explained that while she was driving southbound on S 27th Street from E Street, another car pulled up beside her.

According to police, the woman said she saw a dark object pointed out the window and then heard gun shots.

LPD said responding officers saw several bullet holes in the victim’s white 2004 Cadillac Escalade which caused $5,000 in damage.

Officers processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

Investigators determined that 31-year-old Claytavius Wiley was responsible for firing a gun at the woman’s vehicle. LPD said this incident was related to previous disturbance and that the woman and Wiley had known each other.

LPD said Wiley was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Tuesday this week, just before 4 p.m., Wiley was contacted at the Lancaster County Jail where he was incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Wiley was arrested for discharging a firearm at a vehicle, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Tenbrink
LSO: Michigan man arrested in Lincoln with missing teen and drugs in vehicle
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
Lincoln’s largest office building sells
Port-a-potties were seen outside the Nebraska State Penitentiary Wednesday afternoon after...
Nebraska state penitentiary water shut-off a symptom of aging corrections facilities
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Lincoln has two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, left, chats with head coach Scott Frost before the...
Nebraska benefits from bye week, preps for Purdue
Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr.
LSO: Man found hiding in northeast Lincoln home, wanted on drug related warrant
Children five and older could soon be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Kids five and older could soon be eligible for Pfizer vaccine
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found