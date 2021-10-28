LSO: Man hiding in northeast Lincoln home; wanted on drug related warrant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted on a warrant who was hiding inside a home in northeast Lincoln.

Around noon on Wednesday, deputies with the Fugitive Task Force went to a home off Touzalin and Havelock Avenue.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, investigators received information that Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr. was in the home.

LSO said Gonzalez was wanted on a warrant for deliver/possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug.

Chief Houchin said deputies had gotten consent from the homeowner to check for Gonzalez inside the home.

Deputies had received word that Gonzalez may have been on the third floor, according to Chief Houchin, and deputies found the entry to the attic, as well as the cob webs, had been moved.

Because the likelihood Gonzalez was in the attic, Chief Houchin said LSO called in a tactics team to assist, as investigators also received word Gonzalez may have had a firearm.

A drone was used to locate Gonzalez’s location and after an hour and a half of negotiations, Chief Houchin said Gonzalez came out of the house.

No one was injured and Gonzalez was arrested for his warrant.

