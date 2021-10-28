Advertisement

LSO: Man hiding in northeast Lincoln home; wanted on drug related warrant

Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr.
Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted on a warrant who was hiding inside a home in northeast Lincoln.

Around noon on Wednesday, deputies with the Fugitive Task Force went to a home off Touzalin and Havelock Avenue.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, investigators received information that Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr. was in the home.

LSO said Gonzalez was wanted on a warrant for deliver/possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug.

Chief Houchin said deputies had gotten consent from the homeowner to check for Gonzalez inside the home.

Deputies had received word that Gonzalez may have been on the third floor, according to Chief Houchin, and deputies found the entry to the attic, as well as the cob webs, had been moved.

Because the likelihood Gonzalez was in the attic, Chief Houchin said LSO called in a tactics team to assist, as investigators also received word Gonzalez may have had a firearm.

A drone was used to locate Gonzalez’s location and after an hour and a half of negotiations, Chief Houchin said Gonzalez came out of the house.

No one was injured and Gonzalez was arrested for his warrant.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Tenbrink
LSO: Michigan man arrested in Lincoln with missing teen and drugs in vehicle
Lincoln’s largest office building sells
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
Port-a-potties were seen outside the Nebraska State Penitentiary Wednesday afternoon after...
Nebraska state penitentiary water shut-off a symptom of aging corrections facilities
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Lincoln has two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Children five and older could soon be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Kids five and older could soon be eligible for Pfizer vaccine
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
The results are in when it comes to the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program through the state's...
2021 Nebraska Tourism Commission Passport Program
Meet Elton! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now