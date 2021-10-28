Nebraska benefits from bye week, preps for Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice.

Frost talked about the benefit of coming off of a bye week.

“I am glad we got a bye week,” Frost said. “Our kids needed a little bit of rest and I have seen another spring in their step. That being said it is great being back around the guys this week. They prepared well all year so I am just excited to get back out there with them again. I think they are hungry to play.”

Frost was asked about how to limit Purdue’s wide receiver David Bell.

“I think just trying to limit big plays is the key,” he said. “I do not think you are ever going to take a guy like that completely out of the game so we just have to try to do our best to limit explosives.”

He discussed how he feels about Nebraska’s preparation going into Saturday’s game.

“The guys are prepared well again,” Frost said. “They have prepared well all year. This is a high character team. I love their approach to everything and they have done a good job of that again this week.”

The Huskers are set to play Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 in Lincoln, Neb. at Memorial Stadium. Radio coverage will be provided by Huskers Radio Network.

