New data reveals trends in Lincoln communities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new report released Thursday is revealing important data about Lincoln communities.

The report, titled Place Matters 4.0, is the fourth edition of the bi-annual report which started in 2015. The report is made in partnership with the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The data will be used to help agencies better understand the needs of the community, make changes and target where funding should go.

The fourth edition of the mapping project included new data on growth, minorities, age groups and rental rates.

According to the report, the Lincoln area has seen a slight decline in people living in poverty, at a rate of about one in every eight people.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the update given by the Community Health Endowment and commented on how the data would be utilized.

“They are springboards for action and they are being used citywide, guiding really important efforts, decisions and investments. The true value of this data, of course, is not simply that it exists but that we use it, that we act on it, and make our city better for the next generation when we do that,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

The new round of data also showed a change in the make-up of people who live in Lincoln. The population of people aged 75 and older are expected to surpass the population of people aged five and younger by 2050.

The mayor said the maps and data help the city target investments like the Lincoln Fresh Food Truck, as well as earn a $3.4 million grant to eliminate lead paint in low-income neighborhoods by 2026.

