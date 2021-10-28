Pregnant woman in Lincoln gets COVID-19 vaccine after initial hesitation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman, who is pregnant with her third child, was originally hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

That was, however, until Nuha Andersen learned the CDC issued vaccine guidance urging pregnant women to get the shot.

Now, Andersen says after learning more about the vaccine and speaking to her doctor, she has received her first dose.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Andersen said the hesitation built up due to complications with one of her other children during pregnancy.

Her pregnancy was considered high risk, causing her to deliver early through emergency C-Section.

Andersen says she felt fine after getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last Friday, and that trusting her doctor and other health leaders made her make the best decision for herself and her new baby.

“They were like you should get it. You should get it. I was like I don’t know yet. Then, I saw Dr. Kenney on the news, and I was like yup, let’s go do it. Let’s set up the appointment and go do it and get it done,” Andersen said.

Andersen’s doctor is a high-risk pregnancy specialist and says he was relieved when Andersen decided to get the Covid-19 vaccine. He says this will help better protect her against covid-19 and the complications that could come from it.

