Public invited to celebrate the life of Leta Powell Drake at Lincoln Community Playhouse

Leta Powell Drake
Leta Powell Drake(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The celebration of life for Leta Powell Drake, a longtime TV personality on 10/11, will be held this weekend.

Leta’s Celebration of Life event will be held at the Lincoln Community Playhouse on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

Leta’s family invites the public to attend as they retell the story of Leta’s life from her youth, theatre, television and community service. There will be singing, performances and speakers during the 90 minute event.

Leta was a Nebraska legend in the broadcasting industry and was fondly remembered by many as Kalamity Kate on Cartoon Corral, among many of her other television, movie and radio projects.

You can reserve your free seat by calling the Lincoln Community Playhouse at 402-489-7529 or directly on the ticket page of their website.

The Lincoln Community Playhouse wants to remind the public that they have a “Proof of Vaccine” policy for all shows.

Leta died of leukemia last month. She was 83.

