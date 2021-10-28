Thursday Forecast: Windy and cool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are done with the rain but, it will be windy and cool for Thursday. Clouds may linger for much of the day in eastern Nebraska with more sunshine in central and western parts of the state. Clearing skies for tonight and chilly and still blustery. Sunshine on Friday but, still breezy and cool.

Cloudy skies this morning with a slight chance for sprinkles or showers. Mostly cloudy this afternoon windy and cool Thursday afternoon. A few peeks of sun will be possible late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s with a north to northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska until 7 pm this evening. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible at times.

Mostly clear skies for tonight, blustery and colder. Lows in the upper 30s with the north wind continuing 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Mainly sunny skies, breezy and seasonally cool for Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and a north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday will start off in the lower 30s under clear skies. Frost is certainly possible. Sunshine and milder temperatures expected by Saturday afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Halloween will be colder with more clouds and highs only in the upper 40s. At this time, it should be dry for trick or treaters Sunday evening. Monday through Wednesday will be cold with highs only in the 40s and lows plunging to the 20s.

