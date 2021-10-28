Advertisement

Troopers make arrest in pursuit south of Lincoln

Charles Rothman
Charles Rothman(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after a pursuit in Lancaster and Gage Counties.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, NSP received a report of a reckless vehicle driving on Highway 77 near west Lincoln. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle, a Toyota Celica, as it was traveling southbound on Highway 77 near the Highway 33 junction. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

NSP said the vehicle fled southbound on Highway 77 with speeds reaching near 100 miles per hour. The Celica then crossed the median and began driving southbound on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of Highway 77. The trooper continued in the correct lane of travel. As the vehicle approached a Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy near the junction of Highway 77 and Highway 41, the suspect vehicle turned around and began traveling northbound on the shoulder of the southbound lanes.

Troopers continued their pursuit while maintaining their position on the correct side of the highway. Other troopers then performed rolling roadblocks to stop southbound traffic, which allowed a trooper to cross the median and pursue from directly behind the suspect vehicle. At that time, as the vehicle approached Panama Road, it drove into the ditch and became stuck in the mud. The driver was then taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Charles Rothman, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and an active warrant for a parole violation. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Tenbrink
LSO: Michigan man arrested in Lincoln with missing teen and drugs in vehicle
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
Lincoln’s largest office building sells
Port-a-potties were seen outside the Nebraska State Penitentiary Wednesday afternoon after...
Nebraska state penitentiary water shut-off a symptom of aging corrections facilities
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Lincoln has two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner running for 8th term.
Lancaster Co. Sheriff announces he’s running for re-election
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, left, chats with head coach Scott Frost before the...
Nebraska benefits from bye week, preps for Purdue
Claytavius Wiley
LPD: Man arrested for firing gun at car in 2020
Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr.
LSO: Man found hiding in northeast Lincoln home, wanted on drug related warrant