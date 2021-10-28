Advertisement

Two people escape train crash in Ashland

(PHOTO: Ashland Fire Chief)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Ashland, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were lucky to escape after a Thursday morning crash in Ashland.

Authorities say the car was going south on 226th St. when the driver went through some road closed barriers and over a pile of dirt at the railroad tracks along Highway 6.

The car went airborne and landed on the railroad tracks where it got stuck. The two people managed to get out before a second train hit their car and destroyed it.

Both were taken to the hospital and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Car on railroad tracks in Ashland.
Car on railroad tracks in Ashland.(PHOTO: Ashland Fire Chief)

