Verge dazzles, Huskers win exhibition opener

Nebraska shot a blistering 76 percent in the second half, pulling away from Peru State, 97-58, in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska used second-half runs of 16-2, 14-1 and 19-3 take control in the second half after leading by only eight at the break. NU was 22-of-29 from the floor in the final 20 minutes, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range. Grad transfer Alonzo Verge, Jr. led four Huskers in double figures with 20 points, eight assists and three steals and had eight of his points in the 16-2 spurt after Peru State pulled to within 39-33.

Derrick Walker and Keon Edwards added 12 while Eduardo Andre had 10 points and six boards in the second half.

In all, the Huskers shot 62.1 percent from the field and had 25 assists to only nine turnovers, while holding Peru State to 35 percent shooting, including 27 percent in the second half.

Peru State made one last run, cutting NU’s lead from 20 to 11 and trailed 64-50 following a 3-pointer from Tonje Durham with 11:20 left, but could get no closer as Nebraska went on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to put the game out of reach.

The Huskers shot 48 percent in the first half and got strong performances from Walker and Verge in taking a 39-31 halftime lead. Walker had 12 points, as he hit his first five shots, while Verge came of the bench and tallied seven assists and six points for the Big Red in the opening half. Leading 16-14, the Huskers used a 9-2 run to stretch their lead to 25-16 after a 3-pointer from Keon Edwards.

The Bobcats, who went 7-of-14 from the 3-point arc in the first half, stayed within striking range and trailed 31-27 after Jibril Harris’ fourth 3-pointer of the half. The Huskers responded with an 7-2 run and built a 38-29 lead after Lat Mayen’s 3-pointer with 1:17 left in the half.

The Huskers will have their second exhibition game this Sunday, Oct. 31, as they host the Colorado Buffaloes. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. and tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or calling the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours.

