10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

(Source: Moderna via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Ten states are suing to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Attorneys general filed the lawsuit in a Missouri federal district court Friday. The states that are suing are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Florida filed a separate lawsuit Thursday.

The latest lawsuit argues that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in requiring federal contractors to make their employees get the coronavirus vaccine. Another group of states led by Georgia on Friday announced plans for a similar lawsuit, which hasn’t been filed yet.

