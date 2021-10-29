Advertisement

1011 NOW Sports Overtime (Fri, Oct. 29) - NSAA Playoffs Highlights & Scores

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 10 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.

Friday night’s games included:

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Anselmo-Merna: Stanton VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Aquinas Catholic: Sutton VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Arapahoe: Perkins County VS Arapahoe

@ Archbishop Bergan: Oakland-Craig VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arthur County: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Arthur County

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Adams Central VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Auburn: Wahoo VS Auburn

@ Aurora: Lexington VS Aurora

@ Bellevue West: Papillion-LaVista VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: McCook VS Bennington

@ Bloomfield: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Bloomfield

@ Boone Central: Wayne VS Boone Central

@ Broken Bow: Pierce VS Broken Bow

@ Burwell: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Burwell

@ Chadron: Battle Creek VS Chadron

@ Cody-Kilgore: Stuart VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus Scotus: Fort Calhoun VS Columbus Scotus

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Grand Island VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Dundy County Stratton: Nebraska Christian VS Dundy County Stratton

@ Elkhorn High : York VS Elkhorn High

@ Elkhorn South: Kearney VS Elkhorn South

@ Franklin: McCool Junction VS Franklin

@ Gretna: Lincoln East VS Gretna

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Bishop Neumann VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hitchcock County: Neligh-Oakdale VS Hitchcock County

@ Howells-Dodge: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Blue Hill VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Kearney Catholic: Boys Town VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kenesaw: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Kenesaw

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Gordon-Rushville VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Sutherland VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Milford: Columbus Lakeview VS Milford

@ Millard South: Omaha North VS Millard South

@ Mullen: Ansley-Litchfield VS Mullen

@ Norfolk Catholic: Crofton VS Norfolk Catholic

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ North Platte: Columbus VS North Platte

@ Omaha Burke: Lincoln Southeast VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Norris VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha Westside: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha Westside

@ Ord: Centennial VS Ord

@ Osceola: Leyton VS Osceola

@ Parkview Christian: Silver Lake VS Parkview Christian

@ Pender: BDS VS Pender

@ Plattsmouth: Gross Catholic VS Plattsmouth

@ Potter-Dix: Sioux County VS Potter-Dix

@ Red Cloud: Pawnee City VS Red Cloud

@ Riverside: Johnson-Brock VS Riverside

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Mead VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Scottsbluff: Beatrice VS Scottsbluff

@ Seward: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Seward

@ Sterling: Spalding Academy VS Sterling

@ Wallace: Hay Springs VS Wallace

@ Waverly: Northwest VS Waverly

@ Weeping Water: Cross County VS Weeping Water

@ Yutan: Wilber-Clatonia VS Yutan

Local Sports Scores

