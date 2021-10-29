Advertisement

Boo at the Zoo sold out, beware of fake tickets

Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 29, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The popular trick or treating event, Boo at the Zoo, is sold out and the Lincoln Children’s Zoo has a warning for anyone looking for tickets.

“Please be aware that there are individuals trying to sell fake tickets to Boo at the Zoo. We do not recommend purchasing tickets from a third party as we cannot guarantee the validity of the tickets.”

Lincoln Children's Zoo

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo posted on its facebook page Thursday at 9 a.m. that the event, which goes through Saturday, was sold out.

