Eagle Hollow Haunts open during Halloween weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of Nebraska’s scariest haunted houses is open the Friday and Saturday before Halloween.

Celebrating their 12th year, Eagle Hollow Haunts offers multiple haunts including Luminon, Night Terrors and Darklands.

In 2020, ScaryOverload.com named Eagle Hollow Haunts as one of the scariest haunted houses in America. After limited entry last year, owner of Eagle Hollow Haunts, Rebeca Rose, said she is excited to have everyone back and ready to be scared.

“There is nothing like the thrill of hearing a patron exclaim about what an amazing event they’ve had or time with their family,” said Rose. “We help people make memories and it does the same for us and so that’s what keeps me coming back each year.”

In addition to their haunts, Eagle Hollow also has nightly scary-oke, full concessions with hot dogs for roasting over the bonfire. For visitors 21 and up, there’s also an ER with a “emergency refreshments” bar, where you can get “liquid courage.”

More information can be found on their website.

