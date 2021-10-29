Friday Forecast: Sunshine, breezy weather to finish the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a gray, wet and windy stretch of weather over the past few days, we should see some sunshine to finish the week and start the weekend with temperatures climbing back above average. Unfortunately, the mild weather won’t last long as our coldest stretch of fall weather is set to arrive Sunday and into the week next week with a couple chances for both rain and snow across the state.

Friday should see sunny to mostly sunny skies across the entire state. Far eastern Nebraska may see a few clouds roll through the area today on the very back end of a large cutoff low that’s well off to our east. Eastern Nebraska and into western Iowa will likely stay a bit blustery today with northerly winds at 10 to 20 MPH with some gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Those strong winds should settle down as we head towards sunset tonight.

Temperatures by this afternoon should rebound back to the upper 50s to upper 60s across the state thanks to plenty of sunshine with high pressure briefly moving into the area.

If you’re hankering for some warmer weather, you’ll want to soak up as much of Saturday as you can because it will be as warm as we get for awhile. Thanks to winds turning more to the south and southwest with plenty of sunshine again, we should see afternoon highs reach into the mid and upper 60s for most of 10/11 Country.

The weather looks to pose no problems for the Huskers and Boilermakers on Saturday. For late October, it’ll be about as nice as we can ask for. Kickoff for this weekend’s game is at 2:30 PM in Lincoln and we should see temperatures in the mid 60s for kickoff.

Into Saturday evening though, a strong cold front will sweep across the state bringing noticeably chillier readings to the region for Halloween Sunday. Look for highs to fall into the 30s, 40s, to low 50s for the holiday with increasing cloudiness and a small chance for some rain or snow across parts of central and western Nebraska.

That cold front will lead to chilly weather for Trick-or-Treaters in Lincoln on Sunday evening. Hopefully the costume can include a coat as it appears that temperatures into the evening hours will range from around 50° by the late afternoon and into the low 40s by the lat evening. With a bit of a northerly breeze, wind chills will settle into the 30s around sunset and into Sunday evening.

The colder air will continue to filter into the Central Plains throughout much of next week. Small precipitation chances will accompany the “Big Chill”...so it’s possible we could see some light rain or some light snow from later Sunday night and into early next week...stay tuned for any forecast updates as we get closer to the upcoming weekend. The coldest air of the season so far is heading our way...so do your best to get ready.

