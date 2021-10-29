Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts bars state agencies from complying with President Biden’s vaccine mandate

Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Pete Ricketts
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he signed an executive order barring state agencies from enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates on state workers.

In September, President Biden directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.

“President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” said Governor Ricketts.  “While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced.  We’ve already made the decision that state teammates at the State of Nebraska won’t be forced to take the vaccine.  This order takes the next step and bars cabinet state agencies from complying with coronavirus vaccine mandates from the federal government or other parties.”

“We will continue to use every tool we have in the toolbox to fight back against President Joe Biden’s government overreach, so we can protect the freedom of Nebraskans against big government in Washington, D.C.”

A full copy of the executive order can be found by clicking here.

Attorney General Doug Peterson recently issued a statement regarding potential legal challenges to the forthcoming federal vaccine mandate.  The statement can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr.
LSO: Man found hiding in northeast Lincoln home, wanted on drug related warrant
The Lexington Assisted Living Center
COVID outbreak at The Lexington
Austin Risor
Inmate missing from Lincoln community correctional facility
Charles Rothman
Troopers make arrest in pursuit south of Lincoln
A Lincoln woman, who is pregnant with her third child, was originally hesitant to receive the...
Pregnant woman in Lincoln gets COVID-19 vaccine after initial hesitation

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man assaulted in northeast Lincoln while trying to buy shoes
Temperatures by Friday afternoon should range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s for most of...
Friday Forecast: Sunshine, breezy weather to finish the week
Celebrating their 12th year, Eagle Hollow Haunts offers multiple haunts including Luminon,...
Eagle Hollow Haunts open during Halloween weekend
Celebrating their 12th year, Eagle Hollow Haunts offers multiple haunts including Luminon,...
Eagle Hollow Haunts open during Halloween weekend