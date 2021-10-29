Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Halloween weekend in the Capital City, and Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has several ideas you can enjoy starting Friday.

Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo is Lincoln’s largest trick-or-treat event. Everyone will love stopping at over 40 booths to get candy, coupons and more! All the money raised during this event directly supports the zoo and care for the animals.

Through Saturday; SOLD OUT

More info: HERE

Blazin’ Pianos Dueling Piano Show

Brewsky’s brings new players in every week, from across the nation, so the show is never the same twice. Blazin’ Pianos is a fast-paced, high-energy improv show featuring some of the best dueling pianists in the big ‘ole USA. The players take your requests and then make them outrageously fun and interactive.

Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.; $5

More info: HERE

Halloween Night Ride

Pull on your costumes, get your bikes all gussied up and then come join Cycle Works for their 5th annual Halloween Night Ride. Prizes will be awarded to the two best costumes; one prize will be awarded for the best male costume and one for the best female costume.

Saturday 5-9 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Ghouls’ Night Out

Ghouls Night Out is a special BLIXT Halloween event! They asked area playwrights to explore the topic of “fear” through the creation of original monologues. Act One features original works by talented BLIXT playwriting fellows and friends, in response to the theme of “fear”. Act Two hands the storytelling to the audience, who will be invited to share their own spooky stories. The evening will conclude in a community conversation about fear, hope, love and connection.

Saturday 7-9:30 p.m.; $20

More info: HERE

St. Paul United Methodist Church Presents Trunk-or-Treat

St. Paul United Methodist Church presents Trunk-or-Treat. All families are welcome! Join them for festive face painting and trunk-or-treating from up to 35 decorated vehicles in the Saint Paul parking garage!

Sunday 3-5 p.m.; Free

