Judge bars Rep. Fortenberry from being alone with evidence

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a campaign rally tour stop in Omaha, Neb. A federal grand jury has indicted Fortenberry, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska not to be left alone with any evidence related to charges that he lied to FBI agents about illegal foreign donations to his campaign.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld in Los Angeles issued the ruling to try to protect confidential informants or cooperating witnesses in the case so they can potentially be used in other investigations.

The judge says the order was necessary so that prosecutors can fulfill their duty to turn over evidence to Fortenberry’s lawyers that may be used against him at trial.

