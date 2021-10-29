Advertisement

LPD: Man assaulted in northeast Lincoln while trying to buy shoes

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man was assaulted in northeast Lincoln while trying to meet someone to buy shoes.

On Thursday, around 8 a.m., police were called to an area of N 48th Street and Walker Avenue on an assault.

LPD said when officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with head injuries.

Police said the man reported that he had agreed to meet someone to purchase shoes at an unknown location and while waiting, an unknown man assaulted him with an object.

The man was taken to a local hospital with significant facial injuries. Police said he remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

