LPD responds to reported shooting in northeast Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting near 46th Street and Cleveland Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A large police presence is in the area.

Neighbors told a 10/11 NOW Reporter that police have been called to the area several times in the past week. An ambulance left the scene, though it was not clear whether anyone was inside.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more details.

