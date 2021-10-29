Advertisement

Parkview Christian hosts 2nd playoff game in program history

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school football playoffs are in full swing Friday. One school that’s playing with extra pride is Parkview Christian as they host Silver Lake.

The Patriots are hosting just their second playoff game in program history. The last time the playoffs were at home was in 2012.

Parkview is currently 7-2 on the season. If they beat Silver Lake Friday afternoon it would also be the second playoff win in school history.

Click on the video box to hear from the team.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Tenbrink
LSO: Michigan man arrested in Lincoln with missing teen and drugs in vehicle
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
Lincoln’s largest office building sells
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Lincoln has two more deaths from COVID-19
Port-a-potties were seen outside the Nebraska State Penitentiary Wednesday afternoon after...
Nebraska state penitentiary water shut-off a symptom of aging corrections facilities

Latest News

Parkview Christian hosts 2nd ever playoff game
Parkview Christian hosts 2nd ever playoff game
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, left, chats with head coach Scott Frost before the...
Nebraska benefits from bye week, preps for Purdue
Nebraska volleyball players get ready to face #3 Wisconsin at the Devaney Cetner.
Huskers swept by Wisconsin, winning streak snapped
vb
Nebraska VB vs. Wisconsin: Highlights & Interviews