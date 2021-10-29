Parkview Christian hosts 2nd playoff game in program history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school football playoffs are in full swing Friday. One school that’s playing with extra pride is Parkview Christian as they host Silver Lake.

The Patriots are hosting just their second playoff game in program history. The last time the playoffs were at home was in 2012.

Parkview is currently 7-2 on the season. If they beat Silver Lake Friday afternoon it would also be the second playoff win in school history.

Click on the video box to hear from the team.

