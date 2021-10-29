Southeast Nebraska judge who oversaw high-profile cases to retire

FAIRBURY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A southeast Nebraska district court judge who presided over multiple recent high-profile trials is set to retire.

Judge Vicky Johnson of the 1st Judicial District announced last week that she is retiring at the end of January. Johnson has served on the bench for 17-years. She has served as the presiding judge for the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court since 2007.

In recent years, Johnson has presided over several notable cases including the Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell first-degree murder trials. Her retirement plans were announced while she was presiding over the child abuse resulting in death trial of Jake Gonzalez, which finished on Monday. In her remaining months on the bench she will preside over the sentencing hearings for Boswell and Gonzalez.

In her retirement letter to the governor, Johnson said it has been her “honor and privilege to serve Southeast Nebraska.”

Before becoming a judge, Johnson was an attorney in private practice in Crete from 1986-2004. She holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska and a law degree from the University of Texas.

The first step in replacing Johnson will be for the Judicial Resources Commission to call a meeting to determine whether or not, based on judicial workload statistics, her retirement creates a judicial vacancy on the district court bench. That meeting must happen within 60 days. The Judicial Nominating Commission solicits applications to fill the post and the governor selects the new judge.

