Weekend Forecast: Spectacular Saturday, Much Cooler Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday looks to be our last seasonably mild day for a while. Much cooler, below average temperatures return Sunday and stick around for most of next week. There are some small chances of precipitation next week too.

Saturday will begin chilly, but by the afternoon much of the area will have temperatures well above average for late October. Much of the day should be mainly sunny. Clouds look to increase from northwest to southeast as a cold front moves into and through the area during the afternoon and evening. This is going to be a dry frontal passage as precipitation is not expected along and ahead of the front. There will be a chance of rain and snow showers in the panhandle and Western Nebraska Saturday night. The rest of the area should be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with north-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday will be seasonably mild for most of the area. (KOLN)

Sunday is going to be mostly cloudy, much cooler and breezy with north-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. With a disturbance moving through the area, there is a chance of rain and snow showers in Central and Western Nebraska. Eastern Nebraska looks to remain dry at this time. Some precipitation could still be lingering Sunday evening in South Central and Southwestern Nebraska for those that may be trick-or-treating or going out for other Halloween activities. The wind should be decreasing to 5 to 10 mph by the evening.

Sunday will be much cooler than Saturday. (KOLN)

Chilly, below average temperatures are expected for much of next week. There are some small chances of rain and snow showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as some disturbances may be moving through the region.

After a mild, above average Saturday, below average temperatures return Sunday and stick around for most of next week. (KOLN)

