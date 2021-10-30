CenterPointe breaks ground on $23 million project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CenterPointe began work on a project worth $23 million Friday, hosting a groundbreaking celebration at the non-profit’s Trabert Hall.

The building, located at 11th and South streets, is built with the intention to put multiple services under one roof for people who need them. It will be called the Centerpointe Campus of Health and Wellbeing.

The renovation will add space to help people with health care, mental health and substance use. A pharmacy will also be added to make the state-of-the-art building a one stop shop.

Apartments for those with accessibility and support needs will take up the fourth floor.

Topher Hansen, president and CEO of CenterPointe, said the renovation is coming just in time as the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln just released a report that called for more health care options in southwest Lincoln.

“The number of people that will be served here, not only when we open up, but for the months to follow after we really expand into the building for years and decades to come is just so wonderful,” Hansen said.

Hansen said they hope to have the first of the renovations done by December 2022, which will include the fourth floor apartments.

Trabert Hall was built in 1929 and the last renovations were completed in 1960.

Hansen said the completion of the project is projected for 2023.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.