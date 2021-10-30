HS Volleyball District Finals: Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s time for the High School Volleyball District Finals. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Saturday night’s games included:

Bishop Neumann def. Broken Bow, 25-14, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18 (3-1)

Columbus Lakeview def. Fairbury, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14 (3-0)

Elkhorn North def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 (3-0)

Gothenburg def. St. Paul, 25-18, 28-26, 25-19 (3-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-10, 25-9, 25-12 (3-0)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Sioux County, 25-21, 25-13, 25-5 (3-0)

Kearney Catholic def. Ord, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 (3-0)

Lincoln Lutheran def. North Bend Central, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16 (3-0)

Norfolk Catholic def. Yutan, 22-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-11 (3-2)

Norris def. Blair, 25-12, 25-5, 25-10 (3-0)

Northwest def. Aurora, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 (3-1)

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Seward, 25-23, 25-16, 25-13 (3-0)

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-7, 25-13, 25-6 (3-0)

Pierce def. Chase County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16 (3-0)

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 (3-0)

Wynot def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 (3-0)

York def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 (3-0)

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

Amherst VS Bridgeport (at Paxton HS)

Anselmo-Merna VS Garden County (at Hershey HS)

Archbishop Bergan VS Johnson-Brock (at Platteview HS)

Cambridge VS Central Valley (at Holdrege HS)

Clarkson/Leigh VS Thayer Central (at Clarkson HS)

Diller-Odell VS Bertrand (at Sandy Creek HS)

Elmwood-Murdock VS Alma (at Aurora HS)

Falls City Sacred Heart VS Arthur County (at Doniphan-Trumbull HS)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Hastings St. Cecilia (at GACC HS)

Howells-Dodge VS Heartland (at Shelby-Rising City HS)

Maywood-Hayes Center VS Lawrence-Nelson (at Arapahoe HS)

Mead VS Hartington Cedar Catholic (at Wisner-Pilger HS)

Nebraska Christian VS Creighton (at Boone Central HS)

Oakland-Craig VS Bayard (at Wood River HS)

Overton VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (at Kearney Catholic HS)

Shelton VS BDS (at Aurora HS)

Sidney VS Adams Central (at Sidney HS)

South Platte VS Exeter-Milligan (at Gothenburg HS)

Stuart VS High Plains Community (at Elkhorn Valley HS)

Superior VS Burwell (at Superior HS)

Sutton VS Palmyra (at Sutton HS)

Syracuse VS Mitchell (at Brady HS)

Wisner-Pilger VS Crofton (at Wisner-Pilger HS)

