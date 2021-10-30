Nebraska Family Dentistry hosts Halloween Candy Buy Back

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Family Dentistry is hosting their Halloween Candy Buy Back from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8.

All locations of Nebraska Family Dentistry will be hosting an annual candy buy back in Lincoln. Children can bring their extra Halloween candy to any Nebraska Family Dentistry locations and earn $0.50 per lb.

Every year, Nebraska Family Dentists and their teams do a Halloween candy buy back program to help bring awareness to the community about health risks of diets high in processed sugars.

Nebraska Family Dentistry locations participating in Halloween Candy Buy Back include:

Preserve Family Dentistry

Southpointe Dental

Northstar Dental

Lincoln Family Dentistry

South Lincoln Family Dentistry

Northeast Lincoln Family Dentistry

Coddington Dental

