Phillip’s Lincoln Lights Facebook group maps out Halloween displays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Halloween weekend is finally here, and some homeowners in Lincoln are going all out to be as festive as possible.

One Lincoln man has put together a map, helping people check out all the houses decked out in spooky decorations.

For years, Phillip Wagoner has put together guides, letting people know about impressive Christmas decorations at people’s homes.

In 2020, he put together a map for Halloween decorations for the first time. The list is even longer for 2021.

Everything from a 15-foot pumpkin man to a skeleton pirate ship is what people will see on display for Halloween in Lincoln.

“I kind of asked everyone in the Facebook group if they wanted a Halloween display too, and everyone was super supportive in me doing that,” said Phillip Wagoner.

Phillip’s Lincoln Lights is a Facebook group with more than 15,000 members. Wagoner said he starts on the map in August.

With the group’s help, it shows more than 40 spooked-out yards in all parts of Lincoln, with some just outside the city.

“I asked them to share their pics, videos or any displays they come across, and I try to add them to the map if I think they’re big enough or in a good area where people would want to see them,” Wagoner said.

Being a dad himself, Wagoner said he did this in order to give families something fun and free to experience around Halloween.

“You can just go out on your own time, no schedule. It’s just something you can do,” said Wagoner.

While it’s not on Wagoner’s map for 2021, Rogers House Inn Bed and Breakfast, which was first built in 1914, is putting on a huge Halloween display. They’re also handing out more than 150 bags of candy starting at 6 o’clock on Halloween night. “We’re adding dry ice for the cauldron, so when it gets dark, it’ll have fog everywhere. We’ve also got talking clowns,” said Janelle Faraci, Owner of Rogers House.

